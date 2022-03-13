New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): After the BJP's landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to discuss the state government formation, sources said.

"Today Yogi Adityanath met ji. Congratulating him on the historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. In the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people. I am confident that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development," PM Modi tweeted.

Adityanath's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lasted for around two hours. He also met BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu with party secretary (organisation) BL Santosh.

The BJP won 255 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly to storm back to power in the state.

Before the formation of the Uttar Pradesh government, these meetings in Delhi are crucial. After meeting Nadda, Adityanath also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed in detail the new government. (ANI)

