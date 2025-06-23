Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planted a sapling under the 'Ek ped maa ke naam' campaign in Bhadohi on the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's death anniversary on Monday.

Earlier in the day, paying tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the Chief Minister described the late leader as a "distinguished scholar, a great freedom fighter, and a visionary."

Mookerjee founded Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later took shape as the BJP.

Adressing a gathering in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "The day marks the sacred death anniversary of the great son of Mother India, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founding president of the Bharatiya Janata Sangh. On this very day, in 1953, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life for the cause of a united India. Dr. Mookerjee was a distinguished scholar, a great freedom fighter, and a visionary who dreamt of a 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'."

Adityanath highlighted Mookerjee's significant role in shaping India's early industrial policies as the country's first cabinet minister in post-independence India.

Chief Minister Yogi said, "As a Cabinet Minister in independent India, he played a significant role in shaping the country's industrial policy, benefiting the nation with his visionary leadership. As the cabinet minister, he played a pivotal role in addressing the country's food needs as the first minister in independent India. He resigned from the central cabinet, observing the actions of the government under Pandit Nehru's leadership after independence, particularly the manipulation of national unity and integrity. Dr. Mookerjee went on to lead the Bahratiya Janata Sangh (Indian People's Union), giving rise to a new political beginning in the country."

CM Yogi noted that a key part of Mookerjee's struggle was his opposition to Article 370, which granted special autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir and undermined national unity.

"After independence, in 1950, with the implementation of the Constitution, and after the first general elections in 1952, the then government introduced Article 370 in the Constitution, which posed a challenge to national unity. The government implemented a permit system in Kashmir, and those sitting in power began to undermine the national security and integrity of the country. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, in response, entered Kashmir proclaiming the slogan 'Ek Pradhan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan'. He was arrested, and he sacrificed his life in jail on 23rd June 1953 in Jammu and Kashmir."

Adityanath also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising Mookerjee's vision.

"The dream that Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee envisioned in 1953 of a united, strong, and secure India was realized years later under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir, aligning with the democratic values of the Indian Constitution and fulfilling the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Sresht Bharat.' The removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a mark of gratitude towards Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee by the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party." (ANI)

