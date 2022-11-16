New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to gift 'one district, one product' items from his state to G20 delegates.

He also said that local products from the state are set to go global. Addressing a gathering at Pragati Maidan here after visiting the stall of Uttar Pradesh at the India International Trade Fair, he said this will give global recognition to our local products.

“At the G-20 summit, the Prime Minister is giving ‘one district, one product' items to the heads of 20 countries as gifts. This is global recognition of our products,” Adityanath said.

He thanked PM Modi for providing global branding to local products.

The chief minister said in the last five years several steps have been taken to promote the traditional products of Uttar Pradesh globally.

He said to ensure this, the state government first carried out mapping, then identified one product from each district and encouraged artisans and manufacturers with clear guidelines on designing, marketing, branding and packaging.

Adityanath said UP's exports have jumped from Rs 86,000 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1.56 lakh crore now.

He said products of all the 75 districts of UP are displayed at IITF in line with the Vocal for Local and Local for Global slogan given by the prime minister.

