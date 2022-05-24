Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a glimpse of India’s rich heritage and culture as he presented gifts to his counterparts and dignitaries from the four Quad nations. His gifts included Sanjhi Art for US President Joe Biden, Wooden Handcarved Box With rogan painting to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Pattamadai silk mats for former Japan PMs.

Check Details Below:

PM @narendramodi’s gift to former Japan PMs: Pattumadai Silk Mats Pattamadai, a small village in Tirunelveli district, is the traditional home to a unique tradition of superfine silk mat weaving from 'korai' grass grown on the banks of river Tamiraparani. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) May 24, 2022

