Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday launched a One-Time Settlement Scheme (OTS) to provide relief to the state's electricity consumers.

The key feature of this scheme is that consumers who come early for OTS will receive more benefits, while those who register by November 30 will receive the maximum advantage of the scheme, according to Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL).

Notably, this scheme will run in three phases for a total of 54 days, from November 8 to December 31, 2023. The first phase of this plan will run from November 8 to November 30, the second phase from December 1 to December 15, and the third phase from December 16 to December 31.

The UPPCL has appealed to consumers to avail more benefits of the scheme immediately. To benefit from this plan, consumers can register at any departmental billing counter, SDO or XEN office, or on the UPPCL website.

Energy Minister AK Sharma shared information on Wednesday, stating that from November 8, a One-Time Settlement Scheme (OTS) has been implemented for electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh.

He highlighted a special feature of this attractive scheme, which is "come early, get more benefits."

Therefore, consumers are encouraged to quickly take advantage of this plan by registering at any departmental billing counter, SDO or XEN office, or on the http://uppcl.org website, he added.

This scheme pays special attention to domestic consumers and farmers. They have been granted a 100 per cent discount on surcharges and the convenience of paying their outstanding amount in a maximum of 12 instalments.

Under this scheme, domestic consumers with a load of up to 1 kilowatt and farmers with up to LMV-5 will receive a 100 per cent discount on surcharges for full payment of their outstanding amount by December 15. During this period, depositing the outstanding amount in 12 instalments will result in a 90 per cent discount. After this, there will be an 80 per cent discount on full payment and a 70 per cent discount on payment in 12 instalments.

Domestic consumers with a load of more than one kilowatt will get 90 per cent discount on full payment of their dues by November 30, 80 per cent discount on payment in 3 instalments and 70 per cent discount on payment in 6 instalments.

From December 1 to December 15, a full payment will result in an 80 per cent discount, a 70 per cent discount for payment in 3 instalments, and a 60 per cent discount for payment in 6 instalments.

Similarly, after December 16, a 70 per cent discount will apply for full payment, a 60 per cent discount for payment in 3 instalments, and a 50 per cent discount for payment in 6 instalments.

Commercial consumers with up to 3 kilowatt load will get 80 per cent discount on full payment of their dues by November 30 and 70 per cent discount on payment in 3 instalments. In the subsequent phases, there will be 10 per cent less discount on payment in both options respectively.

Commercial consumers with a load of more than three kilowatts will get 60 per cent discount on full payment till November 30 and 50 per cent discount on payment in 3 instalments. In the subsequent phases, there will be a discount of 10 per cent in both options respectively.

Private commercial institutions will get 50 per cent discount on full payment of their dues by November 30 and 40 per cent discount on payment in 3 instalments. In the subsequent phases, there will be 10 per cent less discount on payment in both options respectively.

Industrial consumers will get 50 per cent discount on full payment till November 30 and 40 per cent discount on payment of dues in 3 installments. In the subsequent phases, there will be 10 per cent less discount on payment in both options respectively. (ANI)

