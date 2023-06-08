Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of 'Har Ghar Aangan Yoga', the Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Government is gearing up to organise Yoga Week in Uttar Pradesh on a grand note from June 15 to 21, on the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, which falls on June 21.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already issued directives regarding holding mass Yoga sessions apart from other events across the state with the aim of taking Yoga to every household in the state.

A detailed action plan has been formulated under which district-level committees have been formed in all districts of the state which will monitor the implementation of the action plan and provide necessary assistance in its execution.

As per the government's action plan, district magistrates will chair the district-level committees. The committees will also include the Chief Development Officer, Municipal Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police, Chief Medical Officer, Regional Ayurvedic and Unani Officers, District Homeopathic Officer, District Education Inspector, Basic Education Officer, Sports Officer, and representatives from non-governmental organizations as its members.

A total of 23 departments will coordinate to organise group Yoga sessions and various other programmes to promote Yoga in the state. District headquarters, tehsil, gram panchayat, block, gram vikas, medical education, medical health and family welfare, AYUSH, transport, and police departments will take part in organising the events.

Furthermore, a few non-governmental organizations will also come forward to promote Yoga activities in the districts. Accordingly, with the help of trained yoga trainers from these selected organizations, group Yoga programs will be organized at the district/block/village panchayat levels.

The selected primary organizations include Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Yoga Institute, Ramakrishna Mission Seva Ashram, Patanjali Yoga Institute, Gayatri Parivar, Brahma Kumari Foundation, Art of Living, UP Naturopathy, Yoga Teachers and Physicians Association, Surya International Foundation, and Heartfulness.

Various events will also be held in technical institutions, agricultural universities, higher education institutions, medical institutions, and AYUSH universities across the state. A comprehensive programme is being developed in this regard and the government will allocate funds for it. (ANI)

