Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Yogi government is once again demonstrating its robust commitment to the integrity of the UP Board exams by implementing stringent measures to prevent cheating.

In tandem with upholding existing protocols, innovative measures are being introduced to further fortify the examination process.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Mamata Banerjee Says Will Not Leave Any LS Seat for Congress in West Bengal, Accusing It of Aligning With CPIM.

To ensure the seamless execution of these measures, central administrators are undergoing comprehensive training facilitated by master trainers. This training encompasses every facet related to the exams, aiming to eliminate any potential errors during the examination process," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

The UP Board exams are scheduled to commence on February 22 and will extend until March 9.

Also Read | Hemant Soren Arrested by ED: Enforcement Directorate Arrests Jharkhand CM in Money Laundering Case Soon After He Resigns as Chief Minister.

The magnitude of student participation is substantial, with a total of 55,25,290 students registered, including 29,47,325 for high school and 25,77,965 for intermediate exams.

"To accommodate this large cohort, the board has strategically established 8265 exam centers across the state. This includes 566 government exam centers, 3479 funded exam centers, and 4220 non-funded exam centers, underscoring the comprehensive efforts undertaken to ensure a fair and secure examination environment," the release stated.

Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board, Dibyakant Shukla, informed that three master trainers have been appointed for each of the 75 districts of the state, who are providing every detailed information related to the examinations to the center administrators through audio-video presentations.

The training is being provided on important subjects such as preventing cheating, maintaining order, ensuring the security of question papers, and maintenance of answer sheets, Shukla said.

Shukla further said that, in addition to this, some new arrangements are being made this time. For the first time, protective QR codes, logos and coding on the cover page of the answer sheets have been done, while this time, along with the page numbers, they have been published in four colours different from the colours used last year.

"He said that a secure QR code is being issued for room inspectors for the first time. Along with this, this time they are also being provided a computerised identity card with a serial number, which will make it easier for them to coordinate with the room inspectors," the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)