Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and General (Retd) VK Singh inspected the under-construction Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on Saturday.

"We all know that the airstrip in Ayodhya was very small. We had only 178 acres of land here. We could not have a big international airport in such a small strip. Under Prime Minister Modi's direction, the proposal that was sent to the central government was approved. After being provided 821-acre land by the state government, the Airport Authority of India is working to develop the new airport at a war footing. The new airport will be ready by December 15," Yogi said.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Conductor Booked for Sexually Harassing 17-Year-Old Student on MSRTC Bus.

Civil Aviation Minister Scindia said that Ayodhya's airport should reflect the city's historic significance and culture.

"When someone from the country or abroad visits an airport then he/she should get a glimpse of the city's historic significance. Hence Ayodhya's airport should not be just another airport. We have tried to implement Ayodhya's culture in its airport," Scindia said.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: Don't Make Report Public Until Tabled in Parliament, Says Trinamool Congress on Ethics Panel's Report on TMC MP.

"The 6500 square meter airport can land two to three flights in an hour. 2200 metre runway will be constructed which will be extended to 3700 metres in the second stage. This will help all international planes to land at Ayodhya," he added.

The trio also visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir construction site in Ayodhya and offered prayers to the Ram Lala.

Earlier in the day, security was beefed up and preparations were underway at Ayodhya for their visit.

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will invite 4000 sadhus ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

The invited members have been requested not to bring in their private priests as they will not be allowed to enter the Ram temple.

The process of distribution of invitation letters has started. The invitations are being sent to various 'maths' from the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court's verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of the grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the Centre set up Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)