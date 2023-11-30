Lucknow, November 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged the MSME entrepreneurs of the state not to compromise quality of their products and underlined the state government's commitment to giving them priority in government purchases at all costs. Addressing the Udyami Mahasammelan organised by the Indian Industries Association at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the chief minister said, "The MSME sector of Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the biggest strength of self-reliant India. We have done remarkable work towards getting rid of 'Inspector Raj' by strengthening technology."

He added: "The results of our efforts to eradicate 'Inspector Raj' by bolstering technology are evident today. The whole world is looking towards Uttar Pradesh with confidence. We should start preparing for the International Trade Show-2024 now."

The Chief Minister noted the challenges that entrepreneurs faced in Uttar Pradesh prior to 2017, due to a lack of a conducive environment as well as lack of government encouragement and support. "After our government came to power in the state in 2017, the result of the scheme of promoting our traditional products as One District, One Product is in front of all of us. Not only the country, even the world considers it an innovative project," he said.

Discussing initiatives like the Nivesh Mitra Portal, Nivesh Sarathi Portal and Online Incentive Platform, Yogi Adityanath underscored their remarkable contributions to enhancing investment possibilities and streamlining facilities for entrepreneurs within the state.

"UP's ranking in ease of doing business was at 14th place six years ago. Extensive reforms were made to this. The result is in front of everyone," he stated.

The chief minister said that whether it is the work of creating a land bank within the state or establishing better law and order, good work has been done on every front. He further said that the whole world is looking towards India and Uttar Pradesh with a sense of credibility.

"While it took 46 years to develop Noida and Greater Noida, we are currently working rapidly towards a new industrial setup in Jhansi, Bundelkhand. In Jhansi, we already have about 38,000 acres of land bank in the first phase. For the first time in 46 years, under our government, the international airport in Greater Noida is ready, whereas in Jhansi we are going to provide the airport in the first phase.”

The chief minister further emphasised the utilisation of local educational institutions for acquiring manpower. "For this, take the help of the PM and CM Internship Scheme," he added. He urged entrepreneurs to harness solar power as a sustainable and pollution-free source of electricity.

The chief minister also visited the exhibition related to Transforming MSME Towards Industry 4.0 and Skill 48, in which MSME startup entrepreneurs from across the state showcased their products.

