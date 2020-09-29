New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras gangrape incident, alleging that there is "no semblance of security" for women in the state.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district on September 14. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning.

"A Dalit girl who was victim of demoniac behavior in Hathras has passed away at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks she kept struggling between life and death in hospitals," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She said incidents of rape one after another, in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have shaken the state.

"Law and order in UP has deteriorated to a great extent. There is no semblance of safety for women. The criminals are committing crimes in the open," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The killers of this girl should be punished severely, she demanded.

"@myogiadityanath you are accountable for the safety of women in UP," the Congress leader tweeted.

The girl had been shifted to the hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

The accused had also tried to strangulate the victim to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

