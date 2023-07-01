New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The TMC on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the leader of the "largest opposition party", which is "opposed" to providing jobs, nurturing democracy, preserving federalism and controlling prices.

The party was responding to Modi's attacks on "opposition parties" in his speech in Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | GST Fraud: Officers Bust 304 Syndicates Involving Rs 25,000 Crore Fake ITC Claims.

TMC Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien accused the BJP of being opposed to jobs, democracy and federalism.

"These are NOT 'opposition parties', Mr Prime Minister! It is YOU who is leading the largest 'opposition party'. Your party is opposed to giving young people jobs. Opposed to nurturing democracy. Opposed to preserving federalism. Opposed to controlling prices," he said in a tweet.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Launches Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission; Says ‘Family-Centric’ Congress and Others Giving Fake Guarantees.

Modi in his speech said, "The social media posts of those (opposition parties), who want to come together, are getting viral these days. These opposition parties are only uniting to promote dynastic politics."

After the recent meeting of the Opposition parties in Patna, the BJP has questioned the purpose of the meet as well as the unity among the participating parties.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)