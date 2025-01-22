New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a 'Jansabha' in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, urged the public to cast their votes "mindfully" in the upcoming assembly elections on February 5.

He warned voters not to press the "wrong button," referring to the BJP's lotus symbol and alleged that if the saffron party comes to power, all free facilities they enjoy now would be discontinued.

Kejriwal claimed that if the BJP wins the election, the people of Delhi would "land in trouble."

He appealed to the public to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, asserting that AAP would "secure the future of their children."

"If you press the wrong button (referring to the BJP's lotus symbol), your children's future will be ruined. When they grow up, they will blame you for voting for the wrong party," he said.

kejriwal paused his speech midway as the 'azan' (call to prayer) was heard.

Beginning again, he said, "AAP provides 24X7 electricity in Delhi, while the BJP has failed to provide such facilities in the states it governs. Don't press the wrong button on February 5, or by the time you reach home, the electricity will be gone."

He also referred to the BJP's election manifesto, alleging that the party intends to end free education for all.

"Anurag Thakur, their minister, has announced that if the BJP comes to power, free education will be stopped. Do you want that to happen? If you press the wrong button, your children's future will be destroyed. Press the 'broom' button to save them," Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi Chief Minister also alleged that the BJP had a plan to shut down Mohalla Clinics, ending free healthcare services, and discontinue free bus rides for women.

"Don't press the lotus button, or you'll land yourself in trouble. Wherever BJP is in power, the situation is in a terrible state," he said.

Kejriwal promised that if AAP is re-elected, it would implement all schemes announced in its manifest, which includes a monthly grant to women.

"I call myself a 'brother of all women,' and every month, I will celebrate Rakhi by giving them Rs 2,100 as a gift."

He added, "We will repair the sewer lines on a war footing, and we will also benefit tenants by providing zero electricity and water bills."

Kejriwal asked people not to pay their electricity bills, promising that these bills would be waived once AAP wins the election.

He also promised to provide free metro and bus services to students, including male students.

Kejriwal reiterated his promise of giving Rs 18,000 every month as 'dakshina' to priests and granthis.

The AAP supremo is slated to address public meetings in Patparganj and Laxminagar as well.

