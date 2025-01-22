Mumbai, January 22: Women beneficiaries of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in Maharashtra are eagerly awaiting to receive the 7th instalment (kisht) or INR 1,500 payment of January of the scheme. Recently, Aditi Tatkare, Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister, said that the next instalment under Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme will be transferred to the accounts of eligible women beneficiaries by January 26. It is also reported that the state government's finance department has already allocated INR 3,690 crore for the same.

Speaking to media persons after a Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya, Tatkare said that the state government has started disbursing benefits to eligible women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme from July last year. She also said that the next instalment under the scheme will be transferred to the accounts of eligible women beneficiaries through DBT by January 26. Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Date: When Will Maharashtra Government Release Installment for January Month? Minister Aditi Tatkare Drops Big Update.

Tatkare also clarified that there is no plan to take back any money that has been transferred to ineligible women under the scheme. The Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana was introduced by the MahaYuti government in July 2024. The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to women across the state. Till date, six instalments amounting to INR 9,000 have been deposited into the account of women beneficiaries.

It must be noted that the December instalment of INR 1,500 was successfully transferred into bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries between December 25 and December 30, 2024. During his address, Tatkare also said that nearly 4,000 women have filled out forms to voluntarily give up the monthly payment that they have received under the "Ladki Bahin" scheme so far. Ladki Bahin Yojana Beneficiary List To Be Re-Scrutinised? Former Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare Clears Air on ‘Re-Checking’ of Scheme Applications.

However, she said that the procedure hasn't started as scrutiny is being done at the local level. The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is also planning to raise the monthly payment of INR 1,500 to INR 2,100. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited. The hike in payment is said to be under consideration for the upcoming state budget.

