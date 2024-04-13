Bahadurgarh, April 13: A young couple in a live-in relationship in Haryana's Bahadurgarh allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of their rented apartment, police said on Saturday. According to officials, the couple, identified as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22), committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of Ruhil Residency, located in Haryana's Bahadurgarh. The deceased couple used to run their channel on YouTube and also made short films for it.

Just a few days ago, both of them had come to Bahadurgarh from Dehradun with their team. They rented an apartment on the seventh floor of the building and started living with around five of their teammates.

Police said that the couple returned home late at night after a shoot. There was an argument between the two over an issue, following which they took the extreme step at around 6:00 am, they said. Upon receiving information, a team of police reached the spot, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

The police have also informed the families of the deceased. An FSL team also arrived at the scene and was collecting evidence. CCTV footage was also being scrutinised. "We are looking into the incident, and further action will be taken accordingly," Jagbir, the investigating officer of the case, said.

