Kohima (Nagaland) [India], October 21 (ANI): On 17 October 2025, in a heartfelt tribute to regimental legacy and enduring camaraderie, four newly commissioned young officers of the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army engaged in a regimental outreach with ex-servicemen and their families in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

According to a release, the programme commenced with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the HQ War Memorial, where tributes were paid to fallen comrades whose sacrifices continue to inspire generations. Following this, the Officers visited the homes of veterans who had served in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, as well as others residing in the district.

These visits were marked by warm receptions. The officers were greeted with traditional tribal shawls and local cuisine, gestures that reflected the region's cultural richness and hospitality. The interactions fostered a spirit of unity and mutual respect, bridging generations through shared stories of service and resilience.

The day concluded with a rendition of the regimental song "Badluram Ka Badan," a stirring anthem that encapsulates the ethos of the Assam Regiment. This initiative honoured the contributions of Ex-Servicemen and served as a motivational experience for the Young Officers, instilling in them a deeper appreciation of the regiment's traditions and the spirit of "Tagra Raho" -- Stay Strong.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Manipur Police and the Indian Army, recovered weapons and war-like stores during an intelligence-based operation in Manipur, a release said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a weapons cache, Assam Rifles, in conjunction with Manipur Police and the Indian Army, launched a joint operation in the general area of Phubala, Bishnupur District, Manipur, on October 13, it added.

The operation was initiated in the early hours with columns tactically moving to the general area. During the conduct of the operation, the team successfully recovered weapons, ammunition and other War Like Stores, the release stated.

"The recovered items include one INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) with magazine (Registered No. 18531137, confirmed as looted), one Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun, one Chinese Hand Grenade, Five rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS live ammunition, Five Ballistite cartridges, Six 12 Bore cartridges, Three .303 rounds chargers, One Tube launching cylinder, one Baofeng Hand Held set, Three Bullet Proof (BP) helmets, Four BP plates, One rubber tube," a release stated. (ANI)

