Kochi, Apr 24 (PTI) A Youth Congress worker was arrested from near the BJP's Yuvam 2023 programme venue on Monday for protesting against the event, a couple of hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend it.

An officer from Ernakulam South police station said the man was arrested and removed from the area and taken for a medical check-up. "He was protesting outside the venue," the officer said, and added that no other details were available presently.

Earlier in the day, around seven Congress workers, including a KPCC secretary, were taken into preventive detention ahead of Modi's visit. Police said the Congress workers were taken into preventive detention as they had a history of holding black flag protests when leaders of their rival parties visited their area.

