Kota, Jul 7 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth died after he fell from a height of about 100 feet while making a reel on his mobile phone at a popular tourist spot here, a police officer said on Monday.

The deceased, Arjun Kahar, was a Class 12 student and a resident of Kaithun area.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government To Cover Signboards of 28 Liquor Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route in Haridwar With Curtains During the Auspicious Month of Shravan.

According to RK Puram Circle Inspector Mahendra Maru, Arjun had gone with six to seven friends to the Gapernath picnic spot near Rajasthan's Kota city on Sunday afternoon.

Since the original route to Gapernath was closed in view of the rains, the youths chose an alternative route through a hilly jungle on their way back in the evening.

Also Read | Why Was Palava Flyover Closed? Dombivli Flyover's Opening and Sudden Shutdown Sparks Political Row; Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Attack Government (Watch Videos).

Arjun was making a reel while climbing down the hill, when he slipped and fell head first onto the rocks beneath, sustaining critical injuries.

His friends rushed him to the New Medical College Hospital in RK Puram, but the youth succumbed to his injuries on the way, CI Maru said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Monday morning.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the CI said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)