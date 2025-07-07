Mumbai, July 7: What was expected to be a major relief for daily commuters in Dombivli turned into an embarrassing setback on Friday, July 4, as two lanes of the under-construction Palava flyover on the Kalyan-Shil road were shut down within hours of opening. The Palava flyover, aimed at easing congestion between Dombivli, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai, had just partially opened when two bikers skidded and fell, allegedly due to a slippery road surface caused by excess bitumen.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) immediately closed the lanes, carried out road gritting to restore traction, and reopened the flyover by evening, the Times of India reported. An MSRDC official told the media outlet that the road became slippery because the contractor had applied excess bitumen. Elphinstone ROB in Mumbai: Century-Old Road Over Bridge To Close for Vehicular Traffic From April 10 for 2 Years.

However, the incident triggered strong political reactions. Sena (UBT) leader Dipesh Mhatre accused the authorities of inaugurating the flyover in haste without completing safety checks and demanded accountability for the accident. Former MNS MLA Pramod Patil alleged the use of substandard materials and called for a structural audit. "The work was half-done when the Palava Bridge was hurriedly opened… Two-wheeler riders fell, accidents happened, and the bridge was closed within two hours! Shiv Sainiks will submit a complaint at the Manpada Police Station to file a case against this negligence. No mercy for those who play with people's lives! (sic)" Mhatre posted on X.

Dipesh Mhatre Raises Serious Questions on Palava Flyover Closure

Congress leader and spokesperson Atul Londhe also took a sly dig at the government. Sharing the videos of the Palava flyover on X, he wrote, "Dombivli, Maharashtra On the 4th, the inauguration takes place On the 5th, an accident occurs on the flyover On the 6th, the flyover is closed Reason: The road had become a bit too excellent." Pune Bridge Collapse: Several Tourists Missing as Maval Bridge Collapses on Indrayani River in Maharashtra’s Kundamala (See Pics and Videos).

Congress' Atul Londhe Takes Sly Dig at BJP-Led Govt

डोंबिवली ,महाराष्ट्र 4 तारीख को उद्घाटन होता है 5 तारीख को फ्लाईओवर पर एक्सीडेंट होता है 6 तारीख को फ्लावर बंद कर दिया जाता है कारण :सड़क कुछ ज्यादा ही बेहतरीन बन गई थी pic.twitter.com/rcpmDbKU5X pic.twitter.com/mvEAbh7gaL — Atul Londhe Patil (INDIA Ka Parivar)🇮🇳 (@atullondhe) July 7, 2025

Construction on the flyover began in 2019 and has been plagued by delays due to land acquisition and technical issues. The premature opening of the Palava flyover has now raised serious concerns about project oversight and quality control.

