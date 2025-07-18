New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is set to host the 'Youth Spiritual Summit on the theme 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' from July 19 to 20, 2025, at Rudraksh Convention Centre, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday.

This historic summit will bring together over 500 youth delegates representing 100 spiritual and socio-cultural organizations from across the country. Convened on the sacred banks of the River Ganga, the Summit aims to foster a collective national resolve against drug abuse, rooted in India's spiritual heritage and youth power.

As per the press release, the summit will be graced by prominent dignitaries including Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh; Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism; Dr Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment; Nityanand Rai, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs; Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports; Girish Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Sports Minister; Asim Arun, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge), Social Welfare & SC/ST Welfare; and Nitin Agarwal, Uttar Pradesh State Minister (I/C), Excise and Prohibition.

The Youth Spiritual Summit is a part of the Ministry's broader mission to initiate a value-driven, youth-led 'Jan Andolan' against drug abuse. Designed as an immersive experience, the Summit will combine introspective dialogue with cultural and spiritual engagement.

Four plenary sessions will explore critical themes: understanding the psychological and social impact of addiction, dismantling networks of drug supply and peddling, effective grassroots campaigning and communication strategies and formulating a roadmap for achieving a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

These discussions will be complemented by whiteboard forums, expert keynote addresses, and action workshops that will provide space for youth-led ideas and innovation.

The Summit will conclude with the release of the 'Kashi Declaration' on July 20. This document will reflect the collective vision and commitment of youth and spiritual leaders, laying down a comprehensive action plan for building a drug-free India.

It will serve as a guiding charter for policymakers, civil society organisations, and youth networks working on drug de-addiction and rehabilitation.

Aligned with the 'MY Bharat' platform, the Summit will also kick start a national 'Jan Andolan' against drugs, with MY Bharat volunteers and affiliated youth clubs spearheading awareness drives, pledge campaigns, and grassroots outreach activities in villages, towns, and cities across the country.

These efforts aim to build a sustained national movement driven by moral conviction and participatory leadership, the release said. (ANI)

