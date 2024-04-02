Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A youth (around 22 years old) tried to burn his live-in partner in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district after having a dispute in which the girl sustained around 35 per cent burn injuries, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station in the district on Monday night at around 11:30 pm. On getting the information about the incident, the police immediately reached the spot and admitted the girl to the district hospital.

Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) Nishchal Jharia told ANI, "A youth tried to set his lover on fire in her house under the Kotwali police station area in the district at around 11:30 pm on Monday. In this attempt, the woman's hands also got burnt and she suffered about 30 to 35pc burn injuries."

"The youth and the girl were living in a live-in relationship in the girl's house for the last four years. The victim used to work at a petrol pump and there was a dispute going on between them for the last one and a half months. The youth wanted to marry her, but she refused and the youth was mad about this," he added.

Both of them again had a dispute on Monday morning, during the night this man reached the girl's house and tried to set the door of the house on fire. When the girl came out of the house, her hands caught fire. After that she was admitted to the hospital, the officer said.

"The police have registered a case under IPC section 307, 452 into the matter and the efforts are on to nab the accused youth at earliest. The girl is also being shifting to better hospital for further treatement," SP Jharia further added. (ANI)

