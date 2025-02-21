New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday highlighted the aspirations of India's youth at the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), a Leadership Conclave, emphasizing their commitment to achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He underscored the importance of connecting young minds with leaders from various sectors, including industry, government, politics, and academia, to foster meaningful engagement between the current and future generations.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Today, there are a lot of aspirations in the country. The youth of the country really wants to achieve the goal which our Prime Minister has set for all of us, the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'. The sessions that have been organised here for a couple of days are the sessions in which the youth can connect with the current set of leaders from the industry, govt, political side, and academia so that the connect between the current generation and the forthcoming generation can happen."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that great leaders will emerge from the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), who will lead in various fields. He called the establishment of SOUL an important step towards the journey of "Viksit Bharat."

In his address at the SOUL Leadership Conclave in Delhi on Friday, PM Modi said, "The development of citizens is very important for nation building...The development of best leaders in various fields is very important and it is the demand of time. And that is why the establishment of the School of Ultimate Leadership is an important and big step towards the journey of 'Viksit Bharat'."

He said that the large campus of the SOUL will be ready soon near the GIFT city. He said that this institution will take leadership in architecture as well.

The two-day SOUL Leadership Conclave from February 21-22 will serve as a premier platform where leaders from diverse domains like politics, sports, arts and media, the spiritual world, public policy, business and the social sector will share their inspiring life journeys and discuss aspects relating to leadership. (ANI)

