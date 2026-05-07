India News | YSRCP Directs Party Leaders to Closely Monitor SIR in Andhra Pradesh

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held an online conference with the party's regional coordinators, district presidents, MLAs, state general secretaries (coordination), and state secretaries (coordination), urging them to remain highly vigilant over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

During the meeting, he said all 175 Assembly constituency coordinators must develop a strong technical understanding of the voter list revision process and closely monitor developments at the ground level to ensure that YSRCP supporters' votes are not removed.

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Mentioning large-scale deletions of voters in states such as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu under similar exercises, he alleged that the ruling establishment was focusing specifically on YSRCP voters and sympathisers. He cautioned that once a vote is deleted, restoring it becomes extremely difficult.

Sajjala stressed that Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by the party must be technically capable and work in close coordination with BLOs, especially as pressure on election staff is expected to intensify.

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He said the party should treat the SIR process as an opportunity to safeguard its voter base and strengthen booth-level preparedness. A special control room would function from the party's central office, and orientation sessions would be conducted for BLAs to equip them with the required technical expertise.

He expressed confidence that if the party continuously monitors the process with discipline and coordination, YSRCP would be well-positioned to succeed in both the upcoming local body elections and future general elections.

After reviewing the SIR exercise, Sajjala further discussed the party's upcoming statewide programmes relating to farmers' issues, hospital visits, and the alleged weakening of Aarogyasri under the coalition government.

He instructed leaders to coordinate effectively and intensify committee verification processes wherever delays continue. He also directed party leaders to ensure that every programme undertaken by YSRCP receives strong visibility in both mainstream and social media. He said the party must consistently highlight the welfare delivered during the YS Jagan government and expose what he described as the coalition government's failures, corruption, exploitation, "Red Book governance," and anti-people policies at the constituency level.

After the first phase of the SIR exercise in Bihar, the second phase was conducted in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

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