New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): YSRCP MPs on Friday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament complex premises demanding CBI inquiry in "Amaravati capital land scam" and Antarvedi temple incident.

YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Krishna Devarayalu Lavu alleged that "insider trading" took place in the Amaravati capital region during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime.

"There was insider trading that had happened and the previous government misled people over the location of the capital. In the meantime, some people purchased land in a location where the capital was going to come up. We have formed an SIT," the MP told ANI.

"Based on findings of SIT, we have moved the High Court to start proceedings in this case," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would be coming to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others to discuss these issues, said Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

The chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of September 6. The MPs were also carrying placards for CBI probe in FiberNet scam. (ANI)

