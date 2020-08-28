Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): YSR Congress Party spokesperson Gudivada Amarnath on Thursday slammed TDP chief and said N Chandrababu Naidu did not develop Amaravati region when he was in power, but making baseless allegations on the YSRCP government through supportive media.

"But Chandrababu Naidu is spewing venom on the aspirations of the people. He wants the North Andhra region should not develop. He wants only the Amaravati region to develop. Chandrababu Naidu is maintaining not the social distance, but a distance from the state," Amarnath said.

Amarnath who represents the Anakapalle constituency said that people want to have Visakhapatnam as executive capital of the state.

The MLA further said that the YSRCP govt is working for the welfare of the people and has distributed Rs 60,000 crores in 14 months for various welfare schemes.

"Reddy government has allocated lands for the poor and downtrodden people in the Amaravati region. But TDP filed a case on that claiming that regional balance will be hampered. That exposes the true colours of TDP," he said.

"Andhra Pradesh people have lost capital two times, Madras at first and Hyderabad next. In order to see that no such things recur in the future, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is decentralizing the capital. The CM thought that development should be seen all over the state," said Amarnath.

The MLA also slammed CPI state secretary Ramakrishna for opposing the decentralizing of the capital in the state.

"CPI is 'Chandrababu Party In-charge'. Our government will develop all regions equally," said Amarnath. (ANI)

