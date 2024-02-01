Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): After a hiatus in 2020, Zooom Airlines on Thursday resumed its operations with an inaugural flight connecting Delhi to Ayodhya, the domestic airline said.

The airline's Director and CEO Atul Gambir said that the flight connecting the temple town of Uttar Pradesh with the national capital would operate three days a week in the initial month.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Indian Government To Expand EV Ecosystem and Promote 'Green Growth'; a New Scheme of Bio-Manufacturing To Support Manufacturing and Charging Infrastructure.

"Delhi-Ayodhya flight to operate three days a week--Monday, Wednesday, and Friday-- for the first month then it will operate five days a week," he said.

"We currently have only one flight operating on this route. With this, devotees (coming to Ayodhya) can also return on the same day. Vegetarian food is also being provided in this 50-seater flight," Gambhir added.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Government Strengthened Its Mantra to ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ in Last 10 Years, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Gurugram-based airline, which commenced flights in 2017 with a CRJ aircraft, had ceased operations in 2020.

In September last year, aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) renewed the flying permit of Zexus Air Services. Earlier, it was operating as Zoom Airlines. Now, Zexus is operating as Zooom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)