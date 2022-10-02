New Delhi, Oct 2: The India U-17 Women's National team are all set to take on the WSS Barcelona club in a friendly match in Spain on Sunday. It will be their final preparatory game ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup which kicks-off in Bhubaneswar from October 11. "We are getting closer to the World Cup and we know we need to play our best. Everyone knows what she must do. There will be no room for mistakes," Head Coach Thomas Dennerby said.Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Manchester Derby Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

"The attitude of the girls has changed a lot in terms of confidence level, and they are getting sharper with each passing day, which is surely a positive sign," he further added. India's last match against Andorra U-17 was called off owing to bad weather and they will be back in action after a three-day gap. Coach Dennerby feels that not playing a match did not impact a lot as he utilized the time in training.

"We couldn't play our last game due to bad weather against Andorra but it did not affect a lot. We got time for intense training in between. Now we are looking forward to the game today which will be our last match of the tour," said Dennerby. Currently, the team which is together for about six months now, is in Spain having played one match against Sweden where they lost 1-3 and will be facing WSS Barcelona Club today before returning to India on October 4.

Dennerby is delighted to have the camp in Spain and said, "I am happy for this long camp in Spain which was much needed for the players. Our six months preparations went on with our plan, which included strength and conditioning training along with technical and tactical training." "We have just one more game before we enter the field in India and begin our World Cup campaign against the USA. The girls are ready and motivated to give their all today." The match against WSS Barcelona will be played at the Soccerland stadium and starts at IST 7.30pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2022 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).