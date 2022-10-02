The first Manchester derby is upon us and the two clubs have a sense of equality to them that has not existed in the past few seasons now. Erik Ten Hag may have not turned the fortunes of his new club but there is no denying his side can fight at the biggest level. With Manchester United already beating Arsenal and Liverpool so far, their record against the big six is good and they will be raring to face Manchester City at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola showered his praises on Erik Ten Hag in the build-up to the game and there is great mutual respect between the managers. The players on the pitch though would be different with the rivalry top of the agenda. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses for a Selfie With a Manchester United Fan Ahead of a Premier League Game vs Manchester City (See Pic)

John Stones was injured in the draw against Germany featuring for England which means Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias will form the center-back pairing for the home side. Erling Haaland is a goal scoring machine and United will have to be at their very best to stop him from putting the ball in the back of the net. Phil Foden and Jack Grealish alongside Kevin de Bruyne will provide the creative outflow for Manchester City.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have both returned to first team training for Manchester United which is a positive news for the visitors. Scott McTominay is likely to get the nod ahead of Casemiro once again and will partner Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen in the midfield. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Matinez are the most talked about defensive pairing in the league at the moment and if United are to succeed today, the duo will have to be at their very best. Erling Haaland Arrives at Manchester City Training Ground Ahead of Manchester Derby (Watch Video).

When is Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Etihad Stadium. The game will be held on October 2, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The Manchester Derby will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Brighton match on the Disney+Hotstar app. Although Manchester United have improved, defending champions Manchester City at home are too good a side to claim anything other than a win.

