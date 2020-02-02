India Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against New Zealand in 5th T20I

Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], Feb 2 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat in the final T20I of the series against New Zealand at the Bay Oval here on Sunday.India are currently dominating the series with an assailable 4-0 lead after winning the last two games in a Super Over thriller. India will aim to become the first side to white-wash their opponent in the five-match T20I series. Whereas New Zealand will look to avoid the clean-sweep.India made one change in the playing eleven and have rested regular skipper Virat Kohli. Rohit Sharma, who missed the fourth T20I, will be leading the side in the game as he replaced Kohli.On the other hand, Kiwis are playing with an unchanged squad despite the defeat in the last game.India's squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur.New Zealand squad: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, and Hamish Bennett. (ANI)

