Indian Envoy Meets Congressman McCaul, Discusses India-US Relations

Washington [US], Mar 11 (ANI): Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu met US congressman Michael McCaul here on Tuesday and discussed strategic India and US relations. Sandhu and the Minority Leader on the House Foreign Affairs Committee McCaul also discussed ways to further deepening of the partnership between the two countries. "Strengthening #IndiaUS relations on the Hill. I reconnected with @RepMcCaul Minority Leader on the House Foreign Affairs Committee @HouseForeign and discussed the strategic #IndiaUS relations & further deepening of our partnership," Sandhu tweeted. On Monday, the ambassador met Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and discussed ways to strengthen India and US relations. (ANI)

