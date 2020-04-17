Indian Railways Introduces Innovative Ideas for Freight Movement During Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): To ensure that larger volumes of consignments are delivered at a faster speed, Indian Railways have innovated by joining two freight trains together.The freight trains loaded from two different originating stations are clubbed at the nearest junction point and moved as single train up to the common junction point.Under normal circumstances, one freight train contains 42 covered wagons and carries around 2600 tonnes, however, through this innovation, double the amount of volume is being transported.According to the Indian Railways, by using this method, more than 3.2 Million Tonnes of food grains have been loaded between April 1 and April 16 as compared to 1.29 Million Tonnes in the same corresponding period last year. (ANI)

