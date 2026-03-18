Indore, March 18: At least seven people have died after a massive fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore due to gas cylinder explosions, an official said. Commissioner of Police (Indore) Santosh Kumar Singh informed that the fire incident occurred in a house situated in the Brijeshwari Annexe residential locality on early Wednesday morning at around 4 am. Upon receiving the information about the incident, the firefighters rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

"As soon as we received information about the incident, we informed our fire tender team to rush to the spot. Initially, it was a horrifying situation, but the team managed to bring the fire under control. Three people were rescued, and unfortunately, seven people have died in the incident. The fire has been completely brought under control," Commissioner Singh told ANI. He further said that the team were checking the nearby houses and buildings as a precaution because too much heat was generated at the time of the blaze. Madhya Pradesh: 7 Lives Lost in Indore House Fire; Rescue Operations Underway in Brijeshwari Annexe (Watch Video).

"As per initial investigations, an electric vehicle was being charged outside the house, and the charging point exploded. After that, the fire then spread to the house from the car. We found that there were electronic locks in the building, so it seems that after the explosion, power cuts may occur and doors may be locked. It was a three-storey building, and more than 10 gas cylinders were also stored inside the house, some of which exploded. We also witnessed cylinder explosions between the time period of 4 am and 4:30 am," the Commissioner said.

He added that the team reached the top floor of the house from the neighbours' building and rescued three people. "The house belonged to Manoj Pugalia, who ran a polymer business. Some of the chemicals were also kept in the house, which are inflammable," CP Singh said. Meanwhile, Indore DM Shivam Verma said that the fire was brought under control and further investigation was underway to assess the reason for the fire. Fire Breaks out in Grassy Area of Indore Airport; No Effect on Flight Operations.

Seven Dead in Massive Fire at Indore Residential Building

#UPDATE | Madhya Pradesh | Seven people have lost their lives in the fire incident in a house in the Brijeshwari Annexe residential locality in Indore. (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/ygKEPUO56y — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

"Rescue operations are underway. The fire has been brought under control, and some casualties have occurred. We are checking that no more people reside in the house. We are exploring the reason for the fire, though an explosion of a vehicle charging point has been reported so far. The team struggled in the rescue operation due to an electrical lock in the building. Two floors have been cleared, but our team is checking one more floor," the collector said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)