Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): A fire broke out in the dry grass in the non-operational area of Indore Airport in Madhya Pradesh on late Wednesday evening.

No casualties were reported, and flight operations continued uninterrupted, an official said.

According to Fire Sub Inspector Roopchand Pandit, efforts to douse the flames have been initiated, and no casualties have been reported from the incident so far.

"We received information that a fire broke out in the grassy premises inside Indore airport. Efforts to douse the fire are underway, and no casualties have been reported..." said Pandit.

The fire had spread through the adjacent campus and the nearby jungle area.

Meanwhile, several local labourers reported that the fire had spread across an area of approximately 10 to 12 kilometres. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

"After confirming the incident... fire engines were sent. Till then, the fire spread through 5-6 km; now it has spread across 10-12 km..." said a labourer.

"Even we don't know how this happened, we have been worried for a very long time, and we called everyone... We don't know how far this fire has spread yet. The fire brigade has also arrived, and everyone is trying to extinguish the fire..." said another labourer.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

