IOC Executive Board to Hold Virtual Session on July 17

Lausanne [Switzerland], May 15 (ANI): The 136th session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board will be held virtually on July 17 and will be live-streamed on its social media platforms.The decision was taken on Thursday as the IOC Executive Board (EB) also held its first-ever full remote meeting to respect the measures being implemented to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.The next remote EB meetings are scheduled for June 10 and 15 and July 22, with the last one to follow up on the results of the IOC session."The debate on Olympism and the coronavirus initiated with the letter sent to the Olympic Movement by IOC President Thomas Bach will be driven forward throughout the year, and the resulting ideas will be discussed at a brainstorming meeting in December. For this meeting, the IOC EB had already planned to prepare a working paper setting out a vision for the years to come," the statement read. (ANI)

