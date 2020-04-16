IPL 2020 Suspended Until Further Notice Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till further notice due to 'evolving global health concerns'.The IPL Governing Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took the decision that the 2020 edition will only take place when 'it is safe and appropriate to do so'.India is currently under a nationwide lockdown till May 3. "Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice," BCCI said in a statement."The health and safety of the nation and everyone involved in our great sport remain our top priority and as such, the BCCI along with the Franchise Owners, Broadcaster, Sponsors and all the Stakeholders acknowledge that the IPL 2020 season will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so," the statement added.Initially, the league was scheduled to begin on March 29. "BCCI will continue to monitor and review the situation regarding a potential start date in close partnership with all of its stakeholders and will continue to take guidance from the Government of India, State Governments and other State Regulatory bodies," the statement further read. (ANI)

