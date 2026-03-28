Tehran, March 28: Iran on Saturday claimed that the US has suffered "heavy casualties" in the strikes on two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai as the conflict in West Asia continues, the State Media Tasnim News Agency reported. According to the news agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya said that more than 500 US Army personnel were in these "hideouts", around 400 in the first and 100 in the second "hideout".

The IRGC identified these locations and carried out precise missiles and drone strikes and inflicted heavy casualties, as per the spokesperson's claims reported by the Tasnim News Agency. The spokesperson claimed that the ambulances in Dubai were busy for hours transferring the dead and wounded Americans. The spokesperson added, "Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam." Iran Claims Strikes on US 'Hideouts' in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Gulf countries against backing the US-Israel. Pezeshkian advised countries not to allow the US-Israel to use their lands to strike Iran if they want to ensure development and security in their nation. He reiterated that Iran will strongly retaliate against the US-Israel if the infrastructure or economic centres of Tehran are targeted. "We have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centres are targeted," Pezeshkian said in a post on X. Iran Warns Gulf Nations: President Masoud Pezeshkian Says Don’t Back US-Israel War or Allow Territory for Strikes on Tehran.

"To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands," he added. Meanwhile, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to a CBS report. A possible ground operation in Iran's Kharg Island is also being contemplated by the US, while Iranians have started laying mines and moved additional forces to the Island.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)