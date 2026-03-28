Tehran, March 28: Iran on Saturday claimed that it had struck two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai as the conflict in West Asia continues, Iranian state media Fars News Agency reported. According to the news agency, a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya claimed US army personnel had moved to these hideouts after Iran's strikes on their bases in the region. The spokesperson claimed that more than 500 US Army personnel were in these hideouts, around 400 in the first and 100 in the second hideout.

The IRGC identified these locations and carried out precise missiles and drone strikes and inflicted heavy casualties, as per the spokesperson's claims reported by the Fars News Agency. The spokesperson added, "Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam." ‘Totally Won the War’: Donald Trump Claims Victory Over Iran, Gives 10-Day Pause.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to a CBS report. The news report said, citing a source familiar with the planning, that the Pentagon is planning to send elements of the division, including a command component and some ground forces, to the region. A possible ground operation in the Kharg Island is also being contemplated by the US. Meanwhile, Iranians have started laying mines and moved additional forces to the Island. US-Iran War: Washington Weighs Sending 10,000 More Ground Troops to West Asia Despite Iran Talks, Report Says.

A CNN report quoting unnamed sources suggested that Iran has also been laying traps, including anti-personnel and anti-armour mines around the island, where US troops could possibly stage an amphibious landing. The Kharg Island is said to handle roughly 90% of the country's crude exports. The Trump administration has been weighing using US troops to seize the island and use it as leverage to get them to open the Strait of Hormuz. The developments come amid heightened tensions across West Asia.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)