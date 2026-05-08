Iran, US Discuss 30-Day Framework to Halt Hostilities, Reopen Strait of Hormuz: Reports

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Tehran, May 8: Iran and the United States are discussing a tentative one-page framework aimed at halting hostilities between the two sides and reopening the Strait of Hormuz for commercial traffic, The New York Times reported, citing three senior Iranian officials familiar with the negotiations. According to The New York Times, the proposed short-term arrangement would establish a 30-day pause in hostilities while both sides continue negotiations toward a broader and more permanent agreement.

Discussions between the two sides remain ongoing, with negotiators exchanging proposals on the wording and structure of a possible long-term framework, the officials stated. The Iranian officials said one of the principal sticking points in the negotiations remains Washington's demand for prior commitments regarding the future of Iran's nuclear programme and its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, as reported by The New York Times. Iran-US War: Donald Trump Pauses Hormuz Naval Escorts After Saudi Arabia Refuses Its Airspace Use, Says Report.

They claimed that US negotiators are seeking an agreement in principle under which Iran would transfer its enriched uranium stockpile to the US, shut down three nuclear facilities and suspend uranium enrichment activities for 20 years. The Iranian officials further stated that Tehran has instead proposed diluting part of its uranium stockpile while transferring the remainder to a third country, potentially Russia.

Under Iran's proposal, uranium enrichment would be suspended for 10 to 15 years, though no agreement has reportedly been reached on the future of the three nuclear facilities, The New York Times reported. According to the officials, the proposed interim framework centres on three immediate steps: lifting the US blockade on Iranian shipping and ports, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to commercial maritime traffic, and ending ongoing military hostilities amid a ceasefire agreement between the two sides. US and Iran Appear To Move Closer to Ending Their War As Donald Trump Threatens.

The officials added that more contentious issues, including sanctions relief, the long-term future of Iran's nuclear programme and the release of frozen Iranian financial assets overseas, would be addressed during the proposed 30-day negotiation period. They also said Tehran is prepared to commit to not pursuing nuclear weapons and to suspend uranium enrichment, though discussions continue over the duration and terms of any such suspension, as reported by The New York Times.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)