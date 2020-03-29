Iran Will Continue Practicing Social Distancing, New Lifestyle : Hassan Rouhani

World. (File Image)

Tehran [Iran], Mar 29 (ANI): Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday said that country will continue practicing social distancing and 'new lifestyle' that it adopted in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. The Islamic Republic has declared the death toll reaching 2,640 due to the novel coronavirus.Speaking during a cabinet session, the president said that the government will do its best to provide support for the doctors and nurses who are in the frontline of the battle against the virus, IRNA reportedRouhani appreciated all the Iranian people who obey the advice of health officials as well as all those who are working tirelessly to meet the vital demands of the people.He said that resuming activities will not mean that all health protocols should be set aside.He added, "This new lifestyle we are now practicing such as refraining from shaking hands, observing social distancing, doing many things by means of phone and cyberspace and the fact that our life has become electronic has to be continued for a while."Rouhani said that the country has to get well prepared for a lifestyle with a weaker and more limited coronavirus over the next months leading to a sound life without the virus.He said that as long as a vaccine or any other cure is not found for this disease, the government has to keep prepared to meet the essential needs of the people.The president said that he relies on the cooperation of the people, as well as the doctors and medical staff of the hospitals, more than ever, to pass through these tough days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)