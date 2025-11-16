Tel Aviv, November 16: The Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the Israel Police arrested two Israeli citizens who passed on photos and locations of sensitive sites in Israel to Iranian intelligence agencies. He used his girlfriend, who serves in the Israel Air Force reserves, to obtain various pieces of information about the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and Air Force bases. Death Penalty for Israeli Spy: Iran Rejects Pardon Appeal, Executes Man Convicted of Spying for Israel’s Mossad Intelligence Agency in Qom.

Shimon Azarzar, 27, a resident of Kiryat Yam - located outside of Haifa - and his girlfriend were both arrested in October on "suspicion of committing security offences involving contact with Iranian intelligence elements and carrying out security missions under their direction."

