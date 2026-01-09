New Delhi, January 9: Protests across Iran escalated sharply on Thursday night after a public appeal by exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of the country’s last Shah. Tens of thousands of demonstrators were reported on the streets of major cities, including Tehran and Mashhad, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide internet and communications blackout.

A Mobilising Call From Exile

The latest surge was triggered by a video message shared by Pahlavi on social media, urging Iranians to unite and raise their voices against the ruling establishment. As protests gathered momentum, chants of “Death to the dictator” and “Pahlavi will return” echoed through several neighbourhoods. What began as anger over inflation and currency collapse has increasingly taken on overt political tones. Iran Shuts Internet and Phone Services as Nationwide Protests Escalate.

Who Is Reza Pahlavi?

Born in Tehran in 1960, Reza Pahlavi is the eldest son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Declared crown prince at just seven, he left Iran in 1978 for military training in the United States, shortly before his family went into permanent exile. Since then, he has lived largely in the US, advocating a secular and democratic Iran from abroad. MEA Advises Indians Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran Until Further Notice.

Growing Political Challenge

As the protests intensified, demonstrators were heard directly targeting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, signalling a rare and direct challenge to the clerical leadership. Iranian authorities responded with a heavy security deployment and a sweeping digital blackout, measures Pahlavi condemned as attempts to silence dissent and restrict information flow.

A Test of Influence

Human rights groups report at least 42 deaths and thousands of detentions since the unrest began. While the movement remains decentralised, analysts say the revival of the Pahlavi name reflects deep frustration with decades of theocratic rule. Whether Reza Pahlavi can convert symbolic support into a sustained political alternative remains uncertain, but his appeal has undeniably become a rallying point in Iran’s most volatile unrest in months.

