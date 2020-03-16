Ireland, Zimbabwe Agree to Postpone Tour Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Dublin [Ireland], Mar 16 (ANI): Cricket Ireland and Zimbabwe cricket on Monday agreed to postpone the six-match men's series, which was scheduled to be played in Zimbabwe next month.The tour involved three T20 Internationals, followed by as many One-day internationals. This tour would have been Ireland's first one to play in Zimbabwe since the unsuccessful 2018 World Cup Qualifier campaign."We were looking forward to hosting Ireland in Bulawayo next month, but with the world in the throes of a public health emergency on a scale not witnessed in over a century, postponing the tour was the only reasonable decision," said Givemore Makoni, Acting Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket in an official statement."We are looking to reschedule the tour once the pandemic is brought under control," he added.The T20I series was scheduled to commence from April 2. The first of the three ODI was scheduled to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on April 8."This is the only reasonable decision in the circumstances, as we all play our part in containing the spread of COVID-19. We have taken the advice of Irish and British governments, as well as relevant health and sports bodies, and will take a safety-first approach to our operations over the coming weeks and months," said Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland in an official statement. (ANI)

