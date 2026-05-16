Islamic State Group Leader Killed in a U.S-Nigerian Mission, Trump Says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said U.S. and Nigerian forces killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Nigeria in a mission carried out Friday.

Trump announced the joint operation in a late-night social media post that offered few details. He said Abu Bakr al-Mainuki was second in command of the Islamic State group globally and “thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing.”

The U.S. viewed Al-Mainuki viewed as the key figure in IS organizing and finance, and believed he was plotting attacks against the United States and its interests, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share sensitive information.

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Born in Nigeria's Borno province in 1982, al-Mainuki took the helm of the IS branch in West Africa after the group’s previous leader in the region, Mamman Nur, was killed in 2018, according to the Counter Extremism Project, which tracks militant groups.

Al-Mainuki was based in the Sahel area, the monitoring group said, adding that it is believed that he fought in Libya when IS was active in the North African nation more than a decade ago. He was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2023.

Trump in December directed U.S. forces to launch strikes against the Islamic State group in Nigeria, though he released little detail then about the impact.

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Nigeria has been battling multiple armed groups, including at least two affiliated with IS.

The Friday night operation was the latest instance in a string of covert missions abroad that Trump has announced this year, starting with the stunning overnight raid in January to capture and remove Venezuela's then-leader Nicolás Maduro and whisk him to the U.S., followed nearly two months later by the launch of strikes that kicked off the war with Iran.

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Associated Press writers Konstantin Toropin in Washington and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).