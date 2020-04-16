It Would Be Disappointing if T20 WC Does Not Take Place Due to Coronavirus: Alex Carey

Jolimont [Australia], April 16 (ANI): Australian cricketer Alex Carey said he would be disappointed if the ICC Men's T20 World Cup does not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic."It would be disappointing obviously. We have had a couple of big T20I series in probably the last six months. We have been playing really good cricket in that format at the moment. If it does not go ahead, it is going to be disappointing for myself and a lot of other people who would love to watch the T20 World Cup," Carey said in a Cricket Australia video release.Despite expressing disappointment over the possibility of the World Cup not taking place, Carey said the priority should be to make sure everyone is healthy and safe."We have got to put the virus first and foremost and making sure everyone is healthy and safe before we even consider going back to even training as a team," he said.The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 at seven venues across Australia.Carey said playing the premier tournament behind closed doors will be a 'strange feeling'."As a cricket player and a lover of the game, I would do anything to represent my country in a World Cup. It would be a strange feeling, no doubt. Playing in England in an ODI World Cup, having the crowd there, it is something you cannot explain. It is the atmosphere that you absolutely love," he said."... If it has to be that way, we will find a way to make it go ahead. But you do not want that to happen, fans play a very big part in our sport and without them, we would not have a job. So, it will be hard to proceed without the fans but I love playing cricket and if it is no one there I would still go and play," Carey added. (ANI)

