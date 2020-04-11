J-K HC Directs Dept of Health and Medical Education to Provide COVID-19 Equipment to All Personnel

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): Division Bench of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir today directed Department of Health and Medical Education, to make available adequate equipment for the use of healthcare personnel and all other personnel involved in combating COVID-19.It has also directed the department to file a report regarding the procurement of more equipment and the creation of isolation wards, sample collection, processing and screening areas as per established protocols.As many as 17 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 224, Principal Secretary (Planning), Jammu and Kashmir Rohit Kansal said on Saturday.Meanwhile, total cases of coronavirus on Saturday climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

