Jaishankar Dials His Counterparts to Discuss Corona Crisis, Says 'strong Friendships Thrive Even Virtually'

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that he had a busy day talking to his counterparts of Russia, Brazil, the United States, Saudia Arabia, and Oman with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.Taking to Twitter, the minister said that strong friendships thrive even virtually. "The changing world of #corona era diplomacy. Strong friendships thrive even virtually. A busy day talking to Foreign Ministers of Russia, Brazil, United States, Saudi Arabia, and Oman," Jaishankar tweeted.Jaishankar held talks with Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrova and discussed the forthcoming BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting."Good to speak with FM Sergey Lavrov of #Russia. Discussed the forthcoming #BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. Also reviewed recent developments pertaining to Afghanistan. Our cooperation on #coronavirus reflects our special friendship," tweeted the minister.Jaishankar later talked to Brazil Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo and exchanged notes on global issues, including the coronavirus pandemic.The minister also spoke to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and discussed coronavirus responses and the importance of international cooperation."@SecPompeo of UnitedStates. Discussed our coronavirus responses and the importance of international cooperation. Working closely on its implications and consequences. Also exchanged views on the Afghanistan situation," Jaishankar tweeted.During talks with Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Prince Faisal, Jaishankar thanked him for taking care of the Indian community during the coronavirus crisis. The two leaders also discussed the shared interest in ensuring the health and food securityJaishankar also spoke to Oman Foreign Minister Yusuf Alawi. "Very pleased to speak with FM Yusuf Alawi. Appreciated Oman's taking care of the Indian community there. As trusted partners, assured him of India's support in the collective fight against #coronavirus," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)