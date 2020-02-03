Jaishankar Meets Turkmenistan Counterpart, Discuss Regional Issues

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Feb 03 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov here and discussed regional issues.Jaishankar said that the talks underlined the strong convergence on regional issues."Delighted to welcome FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. Our discussions underlined the strong convergence on regional issues," the External Affairs Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)