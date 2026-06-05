James Handy, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Jumanji’ Actor, Dies at LA Home After Stabbing Incident

Hollywood actor James Handy, best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, was killed in a stabbing incident in the Tarzana neighbourhood of Los Angeles. The actor was killed by his girlfriend's son, as per Variety. Handy was 81. The police received a call on 911, with an individual claiming to have killed someone. Upon arrival, the team found James Handy lying in the front yard of the residence. Pahlaj Nihalani Dies: Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut Pay Heartfelt Tributes to Veteran Producer-Filmmaker (See Post).

"On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, around 9:30 a.m., West Valley area patrol officers responded to a radio call of unknown trouble in the 19200 block of Erwin Street. The 911 caller stated, 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.' Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to the local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for. The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim's girlfriend," read the official police statement, as quoted by Variety.

Later, the 44-year-old Michael Gledhill was arrested and booked at Van Nuys Jail for one count of murder with a USD 2 million. "With great sadness, I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy," a representative for the actor shared. The matter is currently under investigation. Sathyendra Dies: Tamil Actor and YouTuber Passes Away at 65, Mortal Remains Remain Unclaimed in Chennai.

Besides 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, James Handy was also seen in Logan in 2017 as the doctor treating Hugh Jackman. His other appearances include 1995's Jumanji, The Rocketeer, Brighton Beach Memoirs, The Verdict and K-9. Handy was also seen on television, appearing on Alias, Melrose Place, and NYPD Blue, among others.