13 Mar, 09:04 (IST)

Everything Everywhere All at Once scored its seventh win and a major one at that, when it won the Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards.

13 Mar, 08:59 (IST)

Michelle Yeoh becomes the first Asian actress to win an Oscar for her exemplary work in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

13 Mar, 08:54 (IST)

Brendan Fraser wins the Best Actor award for his incredible performance in The Whale. This is his first Academy Award.

13 Mar, 08:44 (IST)

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert wins a biggie as they scored Best Direction Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

13 Mar, 08:42 (IST)

Everything Everywhere All at Once scored another Oscar as it won Best Film Editing for Paul Rogers.

13 Mar, 08:30 (IST)

India scores another Oscar as RRR won Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" for composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose.

13 Mar, 08:25 (IST)

Top Gun: Maverick took home its first Oscar when it won Best Sound award for Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor.

13 Mar, 08:17 (IST)

Women Talking won its first Oscar for the night when it bagged the Best Adapted Screenplay for Sarah Polley (also its director). Women Talking is based on Miriam Toews's novel by the same name.

13 Mar, 08:12 (IST)

Everything Everywhere All at Once scored another Oscar as it won Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert their first Academy Award Best Original Screenplay.

13 Mar, 07:56 (IST)

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water took home its first Oscar when the team of Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett won Best Visual Effects.

It's that time of the year when the film industry gears up to celebrate the best of cinema as the 95th Academy Awards has concluded. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner scoring seven major awards, including Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan)! Oscars 2023: Jr NTR Is Excited for RRR Sequel to Start Production, Actor Dishes Out Details on Red Carpet.

All Quiet on the Western Front won four major awards. Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor for The Whale. India took home two trophies when RRR won Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" for composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose. Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Film Short. Check Out the Full List of Winners.

 