It's that time of the year when the film industry gears up to celebrate the best of cinema as the 95th Academy Awards has concluded. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All At Once was the big winner scoring seven major awards, including Best Picture, Best Direction, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan)! Oscars 2023: Jr NTR Is Excited for RRR Sequel to Start Production, Actor Dishes Out Details on Red Carpet.

All Quiet on the Western Front won four major awards. Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor for The Whale. India took home two trophies when RRR won Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu" for composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose. Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Film Short. Check Out the Full List of Winners.