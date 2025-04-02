Hollywood fans were left mourning when Val Kilmer passed away on 2 April 2025 from pneumonia. He was 65. Even before his passing, the actor had been going through a difficult phase, having retired from acting after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. Kilmer made his big-screen debut in the 1984 spoof comedy Top Secret! but found breakout success in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun. The film turned its lead star, Tom Cruise, into an overnight sensation, while Kilmer also gained significant recognition for his role as Maverick's rival, Iceman. Who Was Val Kilmer? From Early Life to Cinematic Milestones in Hollywood, Know Everything About the ‘Batman Forever’ Star!

Kilmer took on the lead role in the 1988 fantasy film Willow, but his true recognition as an actor came with his dedicated portrayal of singer Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s 1991 biopic The Doors. He was equally memorable as the ill-fated Doc Holliday in the 1993 Western Tombstone. Kilmer also portrayed another legendary musician, Elvis Presley, in a brief yet striking cameo in the 1993 romantic crime comedy True Romance.

Some of Kilmer’s other notable roles include playing Batman in Batman Forever, Chris Shiherlis in Heat, Colonel John Henry Patterson in The Ghost and the Darkness, Simon Templar in The Saint, and Perry Van Shrike in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Although Kilmer’s filmography after Kiss Kiss Bang Bang didn’t carry the same impact as his '80s and '90s heyday, he continued acting until his illness curtailed his career. His final role saw him reprise Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), where the filmmakers sensitively incorporated his health condition into an emotional and poignant cameo. Top Gun Maverick Movie Review: Tom Cruise's Legacy Sequel is a Gripping, Emotional Spectacle That Honours the Original!

Following his passing, fans honoured Kilmer’s legacy by revisiting some of his most iconic performances, celebrating unforgettable scenes from Top Gun, Tombstone, The Doors, Heat, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Top Gun: Maverick, and many others.

Netizens Remember Val Kilmer Through His Iconic Portrayals

'RIP, Iceman'

'An Absolute Legend'

'We Just Lost a Legend'

'RIP VAL KILMER'

'Hits Even Harder Now'

'You Can Be My Wingman Anytime!'

'Val Kilmer’s Portrayal of Jim Morrison in the Doors'

'Thinking About How Hard He Made Me Laugh at This Scene'

Val Kilmer was more than just a Hollywood star - he was a chameleon on screen, seamlessly transforming into every character he played. From the high-flying thrills of Top Gun to the haunting portrayal of Jim Morrison in The Doors, his presence was magnetic. Even in his final performance in Top Gun: Maverick, Kilmer proved that his legacy was untouchable. Though he may be gone, his performances will forever echo through the annals of film history.

