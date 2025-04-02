Hollywood fans were left mourning when Val Kilmer passed away on 2 April 2025 from pneumonia. He was 65. Even before his passing, the actor had been going through a difficult phase, having retired from acting after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. Kilmer made his big-screen debut in the 1984 spoof comedy Top Secret! but found breakout success in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun. The film turned its lead star, Tom Cruise, into an overnight sensation, while Kilmer also gained significant recognition for his role as Maverick's rival, Iceman. Who Was Val Kilmer? From Early Life to Cinematic Milestones in Hollywood, Know Everything About the ‘Batman Forever’ Star!

Kilmer took on the lead role in the 1988 fantasy film Willow, but his true recognition as an actor came with his dedicated portrayal of singer Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone’s 1991 biopic The Doors. He was equally memorable as the ill-fated Doc Holliday in the 1993 Western Tombstone. Kilmer also portrayed another legendary musician, Elvis Presley, in a brief yet striking cameo in the 1993 romantic crime comedy True Romance.

Some of Kilmer’s other notable roles include playing Batman in Batman Forever, Chris Shiherlis in Heat, Colonel John Henry Patterson in The Ghost and the Darkness, Simon Templar in The Saint, and Perry Van Shrike in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Although Kilmer’s filmography after Kiss Kiss Bang Bang didn’t carry the same impact as his '80s and '90s heyday, he continued acting until his illness curtailed his career. His final role saw him reprise Iceman in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), where the filmmakers sensitively incorporated his health condition into an emotional and poignant cameo. Top Gun Maverick Movie Review: Tom Cruise's Legacy Sequel is a Gripping, Emotional Spectacle That Honours the Original!

Following his passing, fans honoured Kilmer’s legacy by revisiting some of his most iconic performances, celebrating unforgettable scenes from Top Gun, Tombstone, The Doors, Heat, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Top Gun: Maverick, and many others.

Netizens Remember Val Kilmer Through His Iconic Portrayals

'RIP, Iceman'

I still remember hearing people in the theater cry during this moment between Val Kilmer & Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. I’m so incredibly thankful Cruise insisted on this scene because this moment is forever. RIP, Iceman. pic.twitter.com/qxoiEhz8wS — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) April 2, 2025

'An Absolute Legend'

Rest In Peace Val Kilmer, an absolute legend. He played some of my favorite characters in some of my favorite movies of all time. Condolences to his family 🫶 He was 65. pic.twitter.com/bcS8RlsXk7 — Sasha Grey (@SashaGrey) April 2, 2025

'We Just Lost a Legend'

Val Kilmer’s performance in Heat will undoubtedly stand the test of time. For all the outstanding roles Kilmer delivered, this is Kilmer at his best- holding his own with De Niro. We just lost a legend. pic.twitter.com/4WtAfHi1NT — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) April 2, 2025

'RIP VAL KILMER'

RIP VAL KILMER. His gun handling in Heat was deemed so expert it was apparently shown to US Marine recruits as a lesson in how to reload quickly under fire.pic.twitter.com/u5GhTuPtJE — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) April 2, 2025

'Hits Even Harder Now'

Val Kilmer’s scene in Top Gun: Maverick hits even harder now. Rest in peace, Iceman. pic.twitter.com/bKCPGTYlAb — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 2, 2025

'You Can Be My Wingman Anytime!'

You can be my wingman anytime! 😭 RIP Val Kilmer! You will be missed! 🪽🙏 https://t.co/nCGAe73neR pic.twitter.com/f3yoKQQzPF — Brian (@BkcSports) April 2, 2025

'Val Kilmer’s Portrayal of Jim Morrison in the Doors'

Val Kilmer’s portrayal of Jim Morrison in The Doors doesn’t receive the appreciation it truly deserves. pic.twitter.com/tGOhK9MD6t — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 2, 2025

'Thinking About How Hard He Made Me Laugh at This Scene'

rip to val kilmer. thinking about how hard he made me laugh at this scene in kiss, kiss, bang bang pic.twitter.com/TCtYs0Sqa8 — luca (@collateral2OO4) April 2, 2025

Val Kilmer was more than just a Hollywood star - he was a chameleon on screen, seamlessly transforming into every character he played. From the high-flying thrills of Top Gun to the haunting portrayal of Jim Morrison in The Doors, his presence was magnetic. Even in his final performance in Top Gun: Maverick, Kilmer proved that his legacy was untouchable. Though he may be gone, his performances will forever echo through the annals of film history.

