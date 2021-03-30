American singer-actor Jessica Simpson has revealed that she previously tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old author shared the health update in an Instagram post on Monday as she promoted her upcoming essay for Amazon's Original Stories series. Simpson shared in the caption, "This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19," though she did not go into details about her experience with the virus or say exactly when she was sick. Taylor Swift’s Mother Andrea Donates $50,000 to a COVID-19 Affected Family.

As reported by People magazine, the 'Blonde Ambition' star announced a partnership with Amazon Studios in early December. "I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you.I felt strong, resilient, and God-inspired through my pen teaching me as I was sharing with you ways to get to the other side of fear," she continued. Simpson's essay, titled 'Take the Lead', will be available on April 29. Fifty Shades of Grey Star Jamie Dornan’s Father Dr Jim Dornan Dies of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the mother of three shared with People magazine what it's been like being a working mom during the ongoing pandemic. "I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she said.

Check Out Jessica Simpson's Tweet Below:

This past year has been especially intense for me and so many of you. I started writing this essay on the same day I received a positive test result for COVID-19. I decided instead of being driven by fear, I would manifest a hopeful conversation with you. — Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) March 29, 2021

The 'Open Book' author and husband Eric Johnson share daughters 2-year-old Birdie Mae 8-and-a-half-year-old Maxwell Drew and 7-and-a-half-year-old son Ace Knute. The 'Employee of the Month' actor told People magazine that over the past year, she has had moments when she "was just in tears and so overwhelmed," but she "got through them." "I think the takeaway is that it's not easy and every day presents challenges and blessings. Life is a blessing to be lived, and the more we overthink things, the more we fall behind on our personal journey," said Simpson.

